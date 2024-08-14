Türkiye to continue bridging gaps between Somalia, Ethiopia: Foreign minister

ANKARA

Türkiye will continue to bridge the gaps between Somalia and Ethiopia “in a manner that will benefit” not only the two nations but the whole region, said the country’s foreign minister on Tuesday.

"As Türkiye, our goal is to address existing concerns and resolve issues in a way that will benefit not only Somalia and Ethiopia, but the entire region," Hakan Fidan said in a joint news conference with his counterparts from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Expressing Ankara’s belief that a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach, Fidan stated that they hope to finalize the specific details of a sustainable and effective outcome that benefits everyone involved by maintaining the active involvement of all parties and their ongoing dedication to the success of the Ankara Process.

Fidan stated that the meetings explored specific formulas that could form a framework to resolve differences and unite the parties around a mutually acceptable solution, and that the range and number of issues addressed have significantly expanded since the first round.

“With the sustained engagement of the parties and continued commitment to the success of the Ankara Process, we aim to be able to finalize the specific parameters of a sustainable and viable outcome to the benefit of all concerned,” he said.

Fidan added that the Ankara Process continues and Türkiye is “committed as ever.”

“We will reconvene in Ankara on Sep. 17 for a third round, with the hope of successfully concluding this process,” he further added.

Fidan added that Ankara will keep engaging with the parties and regional partners through ongoing consultations in the meantime.

Stressing that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is undertaking the mediation role, Fidan noted that he expects Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud to continue their constructive approaches and commitment to the success of the Ankara Process.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two Horn of Africa countries.

The parties, both present at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, are not meeting face-to-face, sources said, highlighting that Turkish officials are carrying out "shuttle diplomacy" under the coordination of Fidan.

Ethiopia lauds Türkiye’s efforts

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and Erdoğan for their initiative.

He thanked Fidan for his visit to Ethiopia and mentioned that efforts are underway to bring Somalia and Ethiopia together to resolve differences and conflicts.

Stating that Fidan was received by Abiy, Selassie said: “His efforts demonstrate the exemplary manner with which the Republic of Türkiye has taken its role of facilitating the talks between Ethiopia and Somalia.”

He added that there have been significant efforts made to reconcile the opposing views and resolve the disagreements as much as possible.

Hoping that Fidan will swiftly achieve this solution through Türkiye’s facilitative role, the minister added that Ethiopia would gain "secure, dependable access to and from the sea” as a result of this solution.

He added, “We look forward to having continued engagement that will ultimately help us resolve current differences and restore normal relations.”

He stated that "continuous engagement could decide great things," and it is their duty to positively continue this process.

“We look ahead beyond the current situation, and we'll definitely look forward to a more fruitful third-round discussion with our brothers from Somalia. And it was Turkish assistance and facilitation," he added.

Somalia hopes to achieve a final deal in the 3rd round of talks

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said that after progress in the second round of talks, they hope to achieve a final deal in the third round.

“Somalia remains committed to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity as we prepare for the third round of talks. We are hopeful that the momentum we have built will lead to a final solution,” he said.

Noting that Somalia hopes to achieve a peaceful outcome that benefits all parties involved, Fiqi said: "The federal government of Somalia remains dedicated to achieving a peaceful and mutually beneficial outcome in line with international law and the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea that protects the dignity and resources of the Somali people.”

Fiqi hailed Fidan for his mediation in the talks and thanked him for the steps taken to reduce tensions and conflicts in the region.