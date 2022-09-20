Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

ANKARA

After bearing the brunt of scorching heat, Türkiye will experience relatively pleasant temperatures with the arrival of rains starting from midweek, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s latest weather report.

Pointing out that the temperatures recently reached 6 to 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal normal, the bureau announced that temperatures would gradually decrease beginning from Sept. 20, especially in Marmara, the Black Sea and the north of Central Anatolia regions.

Torrential rains, which will be observed in the northern parts until the middle of the week, will occur almost throughout the country in the second half of the week, the bureau said, adding that the temperatures will decrease below the seasonal norms due to rains.

Underlining considerable temperature drop, prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen explained there will be precipitation on the Black Sea coast on Sept. 20 and 21, while the rainy weather will affect the rest of the country from Sept. 22.

Cool and rainy weather will prevail in the country until the beginning of the next week, with temperatures to continue to decrease by 4 to 9 degrees Celsius below seasonal normal in the northern, inland and western regions.

As per estimates, the temperatures in the capital Ankara will drop to 19C and in Istanbul to 18C. The temperature is likely to hover around 22C and 17C in the Aegean province of İzmir and Afyonkarahisar and 17C and 21C in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and Sivas.