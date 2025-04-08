Türkiye temporarily halts lemon exports

ANKARA

Türkiye will temporarily suspend lemon exports starting April 8, according to a joint decision by the Trade Ministry and Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

As per a statement published by the Trade Ministry, authorities work meticulously to ensure food supply security by closely monitoring the supply-demand balance and price developments of agricultural products and food items both domestically and internationally.

Trade policy tools are used in coordination with relevant institutions when needed, with the aim of protecting and increasing local production and preventing speculative price hikes.

Within this framework, recent frost events in key lemon-producing regions — particularly the southern cities of Adana, Mersin and Hatay — were evaluated in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry. As a result, it was deemed necessary to take precautionary measures.

While it was decided to temporarily suspend lemon exports starting April 8 in coordination with the two ministries, the authorities will continue to monitor market conditions, and additional measures will be considered if deemed necessary.

The Trade Ministry also emphasized its commitment to working closely with the Agriculture Ministry and other relevant public and private sector institutions to protect food supply and security, ensure affordable access to food and prevent market manipulation.

All policy measures and monitoring mechanisms will be applied decisively to this end, the statement further stressed.