Türkiye targets $20 bln from thermal tourism

Türkiye targets $20 bln from thermal tourism

ANKARA
Türkiye targets $20 bln from thermal tourism

Türkiye, already ranked among the world’s top five destinations in health tourism, is setting an ambitious target to generate $20 billion in revenue from thermal tourism — a sector estimated to be worth $100 billion globally.

 

Authorities plan to sharpen focus on high-potential segments within health tourism, particularly thermal destinations, by diversifying services and upgrading infrastructure.

 

The country earned approximately $3 billion from thermal tourism in 2024 and now aims to increase this figure nearly sevenfold by 2028.

 

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said Ankara is working on a comprehensive “well-being legislation” that will expand services beyond treatment-oriented medical tourism to include preventative care and healthy living.

 

“The goal is to position Türkiye not only as a destination for patients but also for those seeking holistic well-being,” he indicated.

 

Officials note that Türkiye possesses substantial untapped potential in thermal tourism, with only about half of its geothermal resources currently developed into facilities.

 

Despite this, revenues remain relatively modest — around $300 million — compared to well-organized European markets where thermal tourism can generate up to $10 billion annually.

 

To address this gap, the government has launched initiatives in six provinces, Erzurum, Sivas, Rize, Nevşehir, Samsun and Bolu, aiming to integrate multiple destinations into a global “thermal cities route.”

 

The efforts are expected to accelerate investment and attract international visitors, with a projected annual revenue increase of $1 billion in the near term.

 

Globally, health tourism spans multiple segments, including medical tourism valued at $100 billion, thermal tourism at $98 billion, elderly tourism at $70 billion and the broader wellness tourism market, which reaches approximately $1.2 trillion.

 

Positioned on a key geothermal belt, Türkiye boasts more than 1,000 thermal springs, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, and ranks among the world's top seven countries for the quality and volume of these springs.

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