Türkiye, Syria deepen cooperation in health sector

Türkiye, Syria deepen cooperation in health sector

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria deepen cooperation in health sector

Türkiye and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in health and medical sciences, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has said.

Memişoğlu said on NSosyal that he signed the agreement with his Syrian counterpart, Musaab Nazzal Alali, as part of official contacts with Syria.

The memorandum aims to strengthen health systems, particularly in public health protection, the fight against infectious diseases and maternal and infant health, Memişoğlu said.

It also covers the sharing of knowledge and technical expertise in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vaccine development, medical biotechnology, disaster and emergency management, health information systems and health tourism.

“I believe our agreement will further advance our cooperation with Syria in the field of health, and I wish it to be beneficial for our countries,” Memişoğlu said.

The agreement follows earlier health contacts between the two countries, including cooperation on hospital operations and medical infrastructure.

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