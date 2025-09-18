Türkiye stands as guarantor of peace, stability in region: FM Fidan

Türkiye stands as guarantor of peace, stability in region: FM Fidan

ANKARA
Türkiye stands as guarantor of peace, stability in region: FM Fidan

Türkiye has emerged as a key guarantor of peace, stability and justice in the region, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, highlighting Ankara's efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Foreign Ministry complex in Ankara, Fidan emphasized Türkiye's diplomatic influence.

"Our diplomatic strength plays a decisive role in preventing and ending wars. Today, Türkiye has become the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice in our region," he stated.

He credited the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for exposing Israel's policies and boosting international support for the Palestinian cause.

"Thanks to diplomacy conducted under the leadership of the head of state, Israel’s illegitimate policies and the oppression of Zionism have been exposed, while the Palestinian cause has gained momentum and support in international forums," Fidan added.

The minister pointed to Türkiye's growing role across various regions.

"Today, from Ukraine to Syria, from the Caucasus to the Horn of Africa, Türkiye has become an actor that can shape regional dynamics," he said.

Fidan also reflected on the evolution of diplomacy, saying modern practices have replaced outdated customs from the 17th and 18th centuries with more structured approaches.

He described how diplomacy has shifted from sporadic interactions to intricate, interdependent relationships.

"We are also expanding our presence abroad. With 263 foreign missions, we now have the world’s third-largest diplomatic network," Fidan noted.

Looking ahead, he stressed the need for robust diplomacy amid new challenges and opportunities.

Fidan underscored Türkiye's deep-rooted diplomatic tradition and institutional memory, spanning centuries.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that pursues an independent and national foreign policy, one that has a voice on regional and global issues," he said.

The minister highlighted the value of the ministry's archives, which preserve agreements, minutes and memoirs as part of the nation's historical record.

peace ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest
Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives
Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy

Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy
Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief

Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief
Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026

Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026
Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers

Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿