Türkiye stands as guarantor of peace, stability in region: FM Fidan

ANKARA

Türkiye has emerged as a key guarantor of peace, stability and justice in the region, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, highlighting Ankara's efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Foreign Ministry complex in Ankara, Fidan emphasized Türkiye's diplomatic influence.

"Our diplomatic strength plays a decisive role in preventing and ending wars. Today, Türkiye has become the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice in our region," he stated.

He credited the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for exposing Israel's policies and boosting international support for the Palestinian cause.

"Thanks to diplomacy conducted under the leadership of the head of state, Israel’s illegitimate policies and the oppression of Zionism have been exposed, while the Palestinian cause has gained momentum and support in international forums," Fidan added.

The minister pointed to Türkiye's growing role across various regions.

"Today, from Ukraine to Syria, from the Caucasus to the Horn of Africa, Türkiye has become an actor that can shape regional dynamics," he said.

Fidan also reflected on the evolution of diplomacy, saying modern practices have replaced outdated customs from the 17th and 18th centuries with more structured approaches.

He described how diplomacy has shifted from sporadic interactions to intricate, interdependent relationships.

"We are also expanding our presence abroad. With 263 foreign missions, we now have the world’s third-largest diplomatic network," Fidan noted.

Looking ahead, he stressed the need for robust diplomacy amid new challenges and opportunities.

Fidan underscored Türkiye's deep-rooted diplomatic tradition and institutional memory, spanning centuries.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that pursues an independent and national foreign policy, one that has a voice on regional and global issues," he said.

The minister highlighted the value of the ministry's archives, which preserve agreements, minutes and memoirs as part of the nation's historical record.