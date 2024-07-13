Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister's statement on Turkish president

ANKARA

Türkiye on Friday sharply criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, accusing him of making statements full of "disrespect, lies and slander" about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli government for its policies "trying to prolong its time in power," saying Israel is perpetuating violence and instability in the region.

The Israeli government should immediately stop the atrocities in Gaza and agree to a permanent cease-fire, the ministry said, reiterating Türkiye's commitment to defending Palestinian rights.

The criticism followed a social media post by Katz targeting President Erdoğan for his stance against NATO cooperation with Israel.

Israel, flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.