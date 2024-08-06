Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

ANKARA
Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye on Tuesday slammed the Israeli foreign minister for targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“The Israeli Foreign Minister has made a habit to make banal statements full of slander and lies targeting Türkiye and our President,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

This came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in social media posts.

“For some time now, the person in question cannot be taken seriously,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It said that Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinians in the “strongest possible way.”

Katz has been posting provocative messages insulting Erdoğan and Türkiye often.

Tensions between Israel and Türkiye have risen since the Gaza war, with Ankara cutting off commercial ties and Erdoğan repeatedly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for global action for the atrocities of Israel.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

    Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

  2. Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

    Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

  3. Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

    Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

  4. Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

    Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

  5. Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

    Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
Recommended
No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded: FM

'No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded': FM
Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast

Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast
Türkiye to submit file in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to submit file in genocide case against Israel
Rules-based global system collapsed in Gaza, Erdoğan says

Rules-based global system collapsed in Gaza, Erdoğan says
Türkiyes top diplomat holds talks with Egypts president

Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Egypt's president
Fidan visits Rafah border, says Israels aid block first phase of genocide

Fidan visits Rafah border, says Israel's aid block 'first phase of genocide'
WORLD Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

Kamala Harris made her debut Tuesday with new White House running mate Tim Walz, who unleashed a stinging rebuke of their Republican rival Donald Trump, questioning his commitment to the country and skewering his record in office.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿