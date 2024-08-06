Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

ANKARA

Türkiye on Tuesday slammed the Israeli foreign minister for targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“The Israeli Foreign Minister has made a habit to make banal statements full of slander and lies targeting Türkiye and our President,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

This came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in social media posts.

“For some time now, the person in question cannot be taken seriously,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It said that Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinians in the “strongest possible way.”

Katz has been posting provocative messages insulting Erdoğan and Türkiye often.

Tensions between Israel and Türkiye have risen since the Gaza war, with Ankara cutting off commercial ties and Erdoğan repeatedly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for global action for the atrocities of Israel.