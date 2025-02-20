Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

ANKARA
Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

Turkish defense officials have condemned a recent hydrocarbon agreement between Greek Cyprus and Egypt, calling it a threat to regional stability.

"Like other agreements... that ignore the interests of Turkish Cypriots and restrict their rights, this agreement is null and void," defense sources told local media on Feb. 20.

The deal, signed during Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Egypt on Feb. 17, outlines energy cooperation between the two countries and international energy firms.

The agreements involve two major projects: One between Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium of Total and Eni aims to transport natural gas from the Cronos deposit to Egypt for liquefaction and export. The other, involving Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium of Chevron, NewMed Energy and Shell, focuses on developing the Aphrodite gas field.

"This agreement signed between Greek Cyprus and Egypt is a step that threatens regional stability and harms the search for a solution to the Cyprus problem,” the sources said.

"As Türkiye, we will not hesitate to use the authority given to us by our guarantor role against the activities of Greek Cyprus that threaten the security of Turkish Cypriots and the environment of peace and stability on the island."

The divided island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

During his visit, Christodoulides held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the countries' energy cooperation goals as well as regional developments.

In a written statement on Feb. 18, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry urged the international community to "be aware of the Greek side’s uncompromising stance and to accept a foundation based on the undeniable reality of two sovereign states."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syrias recovery

Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syria's recovery
Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy

Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy
Pakistan, Türkiye to collaborate in advanced research, development sectors

Pakistan, Türkiye to collaborate in advanced research, development sectors
Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Zelensky says Ukraine greatly values relations with Türkiye

Zelensky says Ukraine 'greatly' values relations with Türkiye
Just, lasting peace in Ukraine possible, Erdoğan tells NATOs Rutte

Just, lasting peace in Ukraine possible, Erdoğan tells NATO's Rutte
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿