Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

ANKARA

Turkish defense officials have condemned a recent hydrocarbon agreement between Greek Cyprus and Egypt, calling it a threat to regional stability.

"Like other agreements... that ignore the interests of Turkish Cypriots and restrict their rights, this agreement is null and void," defense sources told local media on Feb. 20.

The deal, signed during Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Egypt on Feb. 17, outlines energy cooperation between the two countries and international energy firms.

The agreements involve two major projects: One between Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium of Total and Eni aims to transport natural gas from the Cronos deposit to Egypt for liquefaction and export. The other, involving Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium of Chevron, NewMed Energy and Shell, focuses on developing the Aphrodite gas field.

"This agreement signed between Greek Cyprus and Egypt is a step that threatens regional stability and harms the search for a solution to the Cyprus problem,” the sources said.

"As Türkiye, we will not hesitate to use the authority given to us by our guarantor role against the activities of Greek Cyprus that threaten the security of Turkish Cypriots and the environment of peace and stability on the island."

The divided island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

During his visit, Christodoulides held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the countries' energy cooperation goals as well as regional developments.

In a written statement on Feb. 18, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry urged the international community to "be aware of the Greek side’s uncompromising stance and to accept a foundation based on the undeniable reality of two sovereign states."