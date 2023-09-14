Türkiye slams EU Parliament’s report as ‘shallow,’ ‘non-visionary’

ANKARA

Türkiye has criticized a report by the European Parliament as “shallow and non-visionary,” especially at a moment when Ankara and Brussels are in efforts to revive the ties and cooperation in many fields, including upgrading the customs union agreement and visa liberalization.

“The report, as a collection of unfounded allegations and prejudices based on disinformation by anti-Türkiye circles, is a reflection of EP's well-known shallow and non-visionary approach not only towards Türkiye-EU relations but also towards the future of the EU. This report, unfortunately, demonstrates that the EP members are captives of populist daily politics, and away from developing the right strategic approach to the EU, as well as to our region,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late on Sept. 13.

The European lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the European Parliament’s 2022 Report on Türkiye which suggests that democratic backsliding is increasingly continuing and no accession talks should be held under these conditions. The report is an advisory document, therefore not binding.

“In such a critical period of time when the stability and security of our continent are at stake and a window of opportunity has been opened to revitalize Türkiye-EU relations, we find it irrational that the EP brings to the fora other pursuits parallel to the accession negotiations which are the backbone of Türkiye-EU relations,” read the statement.

The ministry also highlighted the report’s approach on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean as well as on the Cyprus question, stressing the allegations are detached from historical and legal facts and, therefore, null and void.

Customs union and visa liberalization

Ankara and Brussels have recently agreed to work on the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization. The ministry statement recalled this development, saying “Updating of the Customs Union and finalizing the visa liberalization dialogue without delay are the common objectives of Türkiye and the EU in the forthcoming period. Mutual steps to be taken in this regard will raise Türkiye-EU relations and Türkiye’s accession process to a new and dynamic level.”

It added: “Türkiye has the potential to render the EU a global power, against all current challenges, in particular those related to security, energy, climate change, migration, trade diversion and economic difficulties. The acknowledgement of this fact is only possible through a visionary perspective that does not surrender to the day-to-day interests of certain circles. We expect the upcoming Parliament to be composed following the EP elections in 2024 to act with a rational, objective and constructive manner.”