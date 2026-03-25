Türkiye signs key deal with UK on Eurofighter partnership

ANKARA

Türkiye finalized an agreement with the United Kingdom to provide long-term maintenance and operational support for Eurofighter jets, the Defense Ministry announced on March 25.

The deal was signed in London during a meeting between Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and British Defense Secretary John Healey. According to the ministry, the agreement covers technical and logistical support under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project and aims to ensure the jets’ operational readiness for years to come.

A separate contract covering the procurement of aircraft, equipment and munitions related to the program had already been signed in October 2025.

Officials said the talks also addressed broader defense cooperation between the two nations. Both sides emphasized a commitment to strengthening defense collaboration in the coming years.

Last year, Türkiye inked an £8 billion ($10.7 billion) deal with the U.K. to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoons. Additional plans include acquiring 12 aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman and 12 jets currently serving with the Qatari Air Force.

The Eurofighter is produced by a European consortium including the U.K.-based BAE Systems, Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Britain, a leading partner in the program, has been Türkiye’s most vocal supporter as Ankara overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

Excluded from receiving F-35s, Türkiye has been diversifying its air force with Eurofighters and upgraded F-16s. The country is also developing its own fifth-generation Kaan fighter jet, expected to enter service in 2028.