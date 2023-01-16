‘Türkiye sets 2023 education service exports target at $2 bln’

ANKARA
Türkiye aims to boost its revenues from education service exports to $2 billion in 2023 by attracting more international students, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

The target is to increase the number of international students studying in the country from around 260,000 last year to 325,000 in 2023, Muş said, speaking at an event organized by DEİK.

“Overall service exports were truly on the rise in 2022,” he added.

In the first 11 months of last year revenues from service exports recorded a 55 percent increase from the same period of 2021 to reach $83.6 billion, according to the minister.

“We also aim to capture a larger share in the $90 billion global healthcare services market by diversifying our support for local health service providers.”

Muş noted that export revenues of the TV series-movie industry leaped over the past 10 years to hit $750 million to rank second globally after the U.S.

Türkiye’s service export revenues amounted to $56.8 billion in 2021, rising from the previous year’s $35.4 billion, according to data from the Service Exporters’ Association (HİB).

In 2019, service exports stood at a record $63.6 billion.

Goods and services exports contributed 3.4 points to Türkiye’s economic growth in the first nine months of 2022, when the economy expanded by 6.2 percent from a year ago, Muş also said.

He recalled that the country’s exports reached an all-time high of $254 billion last year.

“The number of provinces whose export revenues above $1 billion increased to 22,” Muş said.

