Türkiye, Serbia enjoy 'golden era' in ties, Erdoğan says

BELGRADE

Türkiye and Serbia are experiencing a "golden era" in bilateral relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 11.

"Our trade volume has exceeded $2 billion for two consecutive years. We continue to take joint steps with determination to reach our common goal of $5 billion," Erdoğan stated at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He said the number of Serbian tourists visiting Türkiye is expected to reach a record high by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Turkish investments in Serbia have surged from $1 million to $405 million over the past 12 years.

"We are experiencing a golden era in our relations with Serbia," Erdoğan remarked.

The press conference marked a continuation of growing collaboration between the two nations, with both leaders expressing optimism for the future.

Erdoğan arrived in Serbia on Oct. 11, marking the second leg of a diplomatic tour that began in Albania.

He was welcomed at Belgrade's airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic before the two leaders met privately to discuss key regional and global developments.

The talks between Erdoğan and Vucic focused on the situation in the Balkans and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Erdoğan's visit to Serbia covered 11 agreements aimed at enhancing the contractual basis of bilateral relations.

Accompanying him were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Erdoğan's delegation also included National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Later in the day, the president is expected to attend a business forum alongside Vucic to further solidify economic cooperation between Türkiye and Serbia.

Prior to his arrival in Serbia, Erdoğan visited Albania on Oct. 10, where he inaugurated a Turkish-funded mosque in Tirana, featuring 50-meter-high minarets.

During his stay, he met with Albanian President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama. Officials from both nations signed agreements to enhance cooperation in agriculture and education.

In comments touching on regional issues, Erdoğan denounced Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza as a “genocide” and a “threat to the global order.” He said Israel must pressured into an urgently needed ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid.

Construction of the new mosque was started in 2015 with some 30 million euros ($34 million) from Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet.

In addition to the four minarets, the Namazgah Mosque has a central dome of 30 meters and the capacity to hold 8,000 people. It sits on a 10,000-square-meter parcel of land near Albania's parliament, and the first floor includes a cultural center.

The site is near landmark Catholic and Orthodox cathedrals.

According to a 2023 census, Sunni Muslims comprise nearly 46 percent of Albania's population, Bektashi Muslims account for 5 percent, Catholics make up 8 percent and Orthodox Christians represent 7 percent.