Türkiye seizes six companies, appoints trustees to 10 in fuel sector fraud probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have seized six companies and appointed trustees to 10 others as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud and irregularities in the fuel sector, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced.

In a post on social media platform X, Gürlek said a corporate network operating in the fuel industry was suspected of importing approximately 350,000 to 400,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) annually while allegedly attempting to evade tax obligations through fraudulent schemes.

The investigation, coordinated by the Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, was conducted with the participation of institutions responsible for law enforcement, financial oversight, customs control and energy regulation.

According to the investigation, the suspected network allegedly sought to eliminate its Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) and Value Added Tax (VAT) liabilities through fake invoice arrangements and fictitious export transactions linked to LPG imports.

Simultaneous operations were conducted in Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Kırıkkale, Kırşehir, Mardin, Konya, Hatay and Niğde. Authorities detained 27 suspects as part of the investigation, while six companies were taken over and trustees were assigned to 10 firms.

Gürlek emphasized that no structure threatening Türkiye’s tax security or economic order would be tolerated, adding that authorities would continue tracking illicit proceeds and ensuring that those responsible for harming public finances face legal consequences. He also thanked all institutions involved in the investigation.