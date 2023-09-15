Türkiye sees surge in high school graduates among young adults: Report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is one of the two countries where the rate of high school diploma holders in the 25-34 age group has increased, reveals a recent education report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report stated that in OECD countries, 14 percent of individuals aged 25-34 do not have a high school diploma, while Türkiye and Portugal were recognized as successful countries in reducing the percentage of this age group without high school education.

Some 52 percent of women in the 25-34 age group in Türkiye did not have a high school diploma in 2015, as this percentage dropped to 34 percent last year, and the improvement was even higher among Turkish women, according to the report.

One of the significant reasons behind this success is seen as the desire of a large number of women who had to interrupt their education for various reasons to complete their high school education after a certain age.

Looking at capital cities of OECD member countries, in Ankara, approximately one out of every four adults holds a higher education diploma.

In terms of gender equality at the high school level, the dropout rates for school are higher among males than females except for some countries such as Belgium, Chile, Germany, South Korea and Türkiye.