Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

Türkiye saw a record high in daily exports on March 28, the Turkish trade minister has announced.

Ömer Bolat said on X that the second-highest daily export figure in the history of the Republic of Türkiye was realized in the export of goods.

The country's exports totaled $2.06 billion on March 28, Bolat said, adding: "The upward momentum in exports continues.”

"In an environment of increasing international protectionism, our exports of goods and services continue to be the engine of our country's economy and economic growth," he said.

Türkiye's exports of goods and services, which the current governments have managed to increase 7.5 times in the last 22 years to a total of $377 billion, continue to contribute positively to the increase in production and employment, to the decrease in unemployment, and to the foreign trade and current account, Bolat added.

In February, the country’s exports amounted to $20.8 billion, falling 1.5 percent from a year ago.

In the first two months of 2025, exports increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year to $41.94 billion, while imports grew 6.6 percent to $57.6 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $15.7 billion, up more than 21 percent annually.

In the January-February period, the 12-month exports and imports amounted to $262.7 billion and $347.6 billion, respectively.

Türkiye aims for $279.6 billion in export revenues this year, while its export target for 2026 is $296.1 billion.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports
Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers

Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers
Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC
Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months
Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany
US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela

US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela
China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿