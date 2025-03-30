Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye saw a record high in daily exports on March 28, the Turkish trade minister has announced.

Ömer Bolat said on X that the second-highest daily export figure in the history of the Republic of Türkiye was realized in the export of goods.

The country's exports totaled $2.06 billion on March 28, Bolat said, adding: "The upward momentum in exports continues.”

"In an environment of increasing international protectionism, our exports of goods and services continue to be the engine of our country's economy and economic growth," he said.

Türkiye's exports of goods and services, which the current governments have managed to increase 7.5 times in the last 22 years to a total of $377 billion, continue to contribute positively to the increase in production and employment, to the decrease in unemployment, and to the foreign trade and current account, Bolat added.

In February, the country’s exports amounted to $20.8 billion, falling 1.5 percent from a year ago.

In the first two months of 2025, exports increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year to $41.94 billion, while imports grew 6.6 percent to $57.6 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $15.7 billion, up more than 21 percent annually.

In the January-February period, the 12-month exports and imports amounted to $262.7 billion and $347.6 billion, respectively.

Türkiye aims for $279.6 billion in export revenues this year, while its export target for 2026 is $296.1 billion.