Türkiye seeks continued positive ties with US amid F-16 deal progress

BRUSSELS

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, attending the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, has emphasized Türkiye's desire for the positive atmosphere in relations with Washington to continue, urging the U.S. to stop supporting the terrorist organization PKK/YPG.

Güler highlighted the progress in the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, but noted that U.S. support for PKK/YPG remains a significant issue. "Our expectation from the U.S. is to fulfill its commitments in 2019 and to stop all support to the PKK/YPG," Güler said.

After the meeting, Güler underlined the longstanding and robust Türkiye-U.S. relations, stating, "As two NATO allies, we share common values and interests. The F-16 procurement process is proceeding according to the planned schedule. We hope this positive atmosphere will extend to other areas of our relations."

Güler also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the meeting. He stressed that U.S. cooperation with PKK/YPG in Syria threatens Türkiye's security and contradicts NATO solidarity. "We will never allow the establishment of a terrorist state just beyond our southern borders," Güler affirmed. He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to border security and regional peace.

Addressing export license restrictions on Türkiye, Güler noted, "We had the opportunity to remind NATO of our significant contributions to its command and force structure, operations, and missions. We emphasized that the export license restrictions imposed on our country are not acceptable."

Güler concluded by expressing Türkiye's readiness to support the fight against ISIL, highlighting the misleading nature of PKK/YPG's international portrayal under the guise of combating ISIL. "We will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor on NATO's southern border," he stated firmly.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU.