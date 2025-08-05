Türkiye secures $748 million from World Bank to upgrade electricity grid

ANKARA

Türkiye has secured $748 million in concessional financing from the World Bank to modernize and expand its electricity transmission infrastructure, bringing the country’s total external concessional funding for 2025 to nearly $7 billion.

The Türkiye Electricity Transmission System Transformation Project was approved by the World Bank's executive directors and will be implemented by the Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

As part of the project, approximately $748 million in financing will be provided to Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ), backed by a repayment guarantee from the ministry.

The financing includes $708 million in loans from the World Bank, $38 million from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and $2 million in grant support under the CTF framework.

The funds are backed by a repayment guarantee from the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The project aims at eliminating operational constraints in Türkiye’s electricity transmission system and expanding the national transmission ring.

It will also enhance infrastructure to connect new power generation facilities, particularly those based on renewable energy sources, to the grid.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek welcomed the new agreement, highlighting the productive cooperation between Türkiye and the World Bank, especially in the energy sector.

“This successful partnership will continue in the upcoming period,” Şimşek said.

“We are maintaining our efforts within the framework of our economic program, which ultimately aims for sustainable prosperity. In this regard, we are increasing electricity generation from renewable sources, and our support for public investments will continue decisively to reduce dependence on imported energy,” he added.