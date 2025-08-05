Türkiye secures $748 million from World Bank to upgrade electricity grid

Türkiye secures $748 million from World Bank to upgrade electricity grid

ANKARA
Türkiye secures $748 million from World Bank to upgrade electricity grid

Türkiye has secured $748 million in concessional financing from the World Bank to modernize and expand its electricity transmission infrastructure, bringing the country’s total external concessional funding for 2025 to nearly $7 billion.

The Türkiye Electricity Transmission System Transformation Project was approved by the World Bank's executive directors and will be implemented by the Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

As part of the project, approximately $748 million in financing will be provided to Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ), backed by a repayment guarantee from the ministry.

The financing includes $708 million in loans from the World Bank, $38 million from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and $2 million in grant support under the CTF framework.

The funds are backed by a repayment guarantee from the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The project aims at eliminating operational constraints in Türkiye’s electricity transmission system and expanding the national transmission ring.

It will also enhance infrastructure to connect new power generation facilities, particularly those based on renewable energy sources, to the grid.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek welcomed the new agreement, highlighting the productive cooperation between Türkiye and the World Bank, especially in the energy sector.

“This successful partnership will continue in the upcoming period,” Şimşek said.

“We are maintaining our efforts within the framework of our economic program, which ultimately aims for sustainable prosperity. In this regard, we are increasing electricity generation from renewable sources, and our support for public investments will continue decisively to reduce dependence on imported energy,” he added.

electric grid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

Türkiye sets record in R&D spending
US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens

US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens
Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline

Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline
Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors

Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors'
Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops
Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year

Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿