Türkiye says UN must reform for better crisis management

NEW YORK

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci emphasized the urgent need for the United Nations to develop "more effective ways" of preventing global crises, stressing that "business as usual is no longer an option."

Speaking during an interactive dialogue at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, Ekinci referenced ongoing conflicts, such as the Russian war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza, as examples of where the U.N. has struggled to respond adequately.

Addressing leaders at the Summit of the Future, Ekinci stated: "It is clear that the organization can only make a difference if and when its members bestow it with adequate authority, commitment, and resources." She said that persisting with outdated methods will not yield different results in maintaining peace.

Highlighting Türkiye's stance on global reform, Ekinci proposed significant changes to the structure and function of the U.N. Security Council.

"We must reform the Security Council into a more democratic, representative, transparent, effective, and accountable body. Veto power should be abolished or limited," she stated, warning that increasing the number of permanent members or countries with veto power could exacerbate existing issues.

Ekinci further advocated for the U.N. to prioritize tools and mechanisms that promote dialogue and understanding, as these are essential for combating polarization, xenophobia, discrimination, and violent extremism.

She stressed that "strengthening the U.N. in a way that will help us realize these goals will require bold action and determination."

As a founding member of the U.N. and one of its top 20 budget contributors, Türkiye stands ready to support efforts aimed at creating a U.N. that leads and inspires, Ekinci affirmed.