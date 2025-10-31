Türkiye says Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to resume

Taliban security personnel stands guard along a road near the Ghulam Khan zero-point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Gurbuz district in the southeast of Khost province on Oct. 20, 2025.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold another round of peace talks in Istanbul next week and will maintain a ceasefire until then, Türkiye's foreign ministry confirmed late Thursday.

The talks, set for November 6, come in the wake of the deadliest clashes between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

More than 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded in violence that erupted after explosions in Kabul on Oct. 9, which Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

"All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides had been holding talks in Istanbul under Turkish and Qatari mediation, until Islamabad said Wednesday that the negotiations had collapsed.

A Pakistani security source, Pakistan state broadcaster PTV and Afghan state-run broadcaster RTA had all said earlier Thursday that the talks were likely to resume.

RTA laid the blame for the talks' collapse on "unreasonable demands of the Pakistani side".

Afghan officials have not commented publicly about the possibility of resuming the negotiations.

'Tired'

Relations between the one-time allies, who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, have deteriorated in recent years.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militant groups that stage cross-border attacks, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says uses Afghan territory as a base.

The Taliban government has consistently denied the allegations.

"Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures," Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned this week.

"We are Muslims, brothers, neighbours, but some (in Pakistan), consciously or unconsciously, are playing with fire and war," Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani declared on Thursday.

While stressing that Afghans "do not want war," he nevertheless reiterated that for Kabul, "defending the territory is one of the priorities."

A ceasefire remains in place, but the border between the two countries has been closed for more than two weeks, biting into the earnings of conflict-weary traders.

The violence killed at least 50 Afghan civilians and wounded 447 others in one week, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) told AFP on Monday.

Pakistan's military said on Oct. 12 that 23 personnel had been killed and 29 wounded, without detailing civilian casualties.