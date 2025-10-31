Türkiye says Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to resume

Türkiye says Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to resume

Türkiye says Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to resume

Taliban security personnel stands guard along a road near the Ghulam Khan zero-point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Gurbuz district in the southeast of Khost province on Oct. 20, 2025.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold another round of peace talks in Istanbul next week and will maintain a ceasefire until then, Türkiye's foreign ministry confirmed late Thursday.

The talks, set for November 6, come in the wake of the deadliest clashes between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

More than 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded in violence that erupted after explosions in Kabul on Oct. 9, which Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

"All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides had been holding talks in Istanbul under Turkish and Qatari mediation, until Islamabad said Wednesday that the negotiations had collapsed.

A Pakistani security source, Pakistan state broadcaster PTV and Afghan state-run broadcaster RTA had all said earlier Thursday that the talks were likely to resume.

RTA laid the blame for the talks' collapse on "unreasonable demands of the Pakistani side".

Afghan officials have not commented publicly about the possibility of resuming the negotiations.

  'Tired' 

Relations between the one-time allies, who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, have deteriorated in recent years.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militant groups that stage cross-border attacks, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says uses Afghan territory as a base.

The Taliban government has consistently denied the allegations.

"Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures," Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned this week.

"We are Muslims, brothers, neighbours, but some (in Pakistan), consciously or unconsciously, are playing with fire and war," Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani declared on Thursday.

While stressing that Afghans "do not want war," he nevertheless reiterated that for Kabul, "defending the territory is one of the priorities."

A ceasefire remains in place, but the border between the two countries has been closed for more than two weeks, biting into the earnings of conflict-weary traders.

 

The violence killed at least 50 Afghan civilians and wounded 447 others in one week, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) told AFP on Monday.

Pakistan's military said on Oct. 12 that 23 personnel had been killed and 29 wounded, without detailing civilian casualties.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan
Erdoğan urges Europe to boost defense cooperation

Erdoğan urges Europe to boost defense cooperation
Germany wants to see Türkiye in EU, says Chancellor Merz

Germany wants to see Türkiye in EU, says Chancellor Merz
Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he ready for meeting

Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting
Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks
Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿