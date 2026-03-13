NATO intercepts third ballistic missile from Iran launched at Türkiye

ANKARA

NATO air defense systems have intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran over the Turkish airspace, the Turkish defense ministry has announced, making it the third incident since the start of the war between the United States-Israel and Iran.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” read a written statement by the Defense Ministry on March 13.

There were reports about sirens were heard early on March 13 at Türkiye’s İncirlik Base near Adana. The U.S. has a sizeable military presence in the base, considered to be one of the most important one in the Middle East.

The statement by the ministry did not specify the target.

NATO air defense system already intercepted two ballistic missiles over the Turkish airspace on March 4 and March 9. It also deployed a Patriot air defense system to eastern province of Malatya where strategically important Kürecik radar station is located.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” said the ministry.

“All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority,” added the ministry.

Türkiye has been communicating with Iran since March 4 over the ballistic missiles launched from this country and summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the move. Tehran said the missiles were not launched by Iranian army and proposed a joint investigation.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, urged that these attacks are unacceptable and risk to further endanger regional stability. Fidan also called on his Iranian counterpart to stop firing missiles to the Gulf countries and other regional countries to prevent further spread of the war.