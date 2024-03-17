Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

ANKARA
Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

Türkiye has reiterated that it won’t recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and underlined its support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.


The Foreign Ministry issued a written statement “Regarding the Tenth Anniversary of the Illegal Annexation of Crimea” on March 16.


“It has been a decade since the Russian Federation annexed the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014,” read the statement.


Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the developments in Crimea, especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, one of the main constituents of the peninsula, and keep them at the top of its agenda, read the statement.
“Türkiye reiterates that it does not recognize this de facto situation, which constitutes a violation of international law, and underlines its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” it added.


Türkiye is in efforts for the cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine since February 2022.


Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, and in March formally annexed the region – a move that Türkiye, the U.N., the U.S. and the EU, all view as illegal.


February 2024 marked two years since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, and 10 years since it illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

    Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

    Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

  3. 70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

    70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

  4. MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after 'finale' remarks

    MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after 'finale' remarks

  5. Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

    Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation
Recommended
FM says South Caucasus has potential for common prosperity

FM says South Caucasus has potential for 'common prosperity'
US envoy highlights Türkiyes role in Gaza peace talks

US envoy highlights Türkiye's role in Gaza peace talks
Türkiye, Iraq vow ‘joint fight’ against PKK

Türkiye, Iraq vow ‘joint fight’ against PKK
Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad
Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit
CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan
WORLD 70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

A vast majority of people in war-torn Syria do not have still access basic humanitarian supplies as the civil war enters its 14th year, the United Nations has said.
ECONOMY Rate on credit card cash advances increased

Rate on credit card cash advances increased

The Central Bank has raised the monthly maximum interest rate on credit card cash withdrawals from 4.42 percent to 5 percent.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿