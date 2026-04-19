Türkiye to introduce ‘child line’ system, tighten VPN rules

ANKARA

The Turkish communication authority has prepared a new child digital safety package, introducing a dedicated “child line” GSM system, tightening oversight on VPN use and limiting the number of SIM cards registered per individual, following recent school attacks.



In response to the attacks in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa and the southern city of Kahramanmaraş last week, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) introduced additional measures targeting children’s mobile and internet use.



A key element of the new framework is the introduction of a “child line” system for mobile phones.

Under this system, parents will be able to designate SIM cards registered in their name for use by minors, allowing authorities and families to clearly identify under-18 users.



These child-designated lines will include enhanced parental controls, enabling restrictions on certain apps and content.



Authorities are also planning new regulations on Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, which are often used to bypass content restrictions. The proposed measures include licensing and monitoring VPN providers operating in Türkiye.



A separate action plan, spearheaded by the Family and Social Services Ministry, also focuses on raising digital awareness among both children and parents, while introducing new legal regulations to promote safer online environments.



Authorities will produce guidance materials to help families and educators choose age-appropriate digital games and better understand potential risks.



Children and parents will also receive training on digital safety, conscious internet use and protection from online threats. In parallel, the government aims to encourage offline activities by expanding access to cultural, artistic and sports programs.



Educators and school staff will undergo specialized training to identify and respond to digital risks, as part of a broader effort to strengthen early intervention mechanisms.



Additionally, new legislation approved by the Turkish parliament will limit the number of mobile lines that can be registered under a single individual, in an effort to reduce misuse.