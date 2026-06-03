Istanbul designates 95 swimming zones for summer

Istanbul designates 95 swimming zones for summer

ISTANBUL
Istanbul designates 95 swimming zones for summer

Istanbul authorities have designated 95 locations across the city as official swimming areas for the 2026 summer season, following the completion of quality assessments.

Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner said the decision covers not only water quality standards but also safety infrastructure, lifeguard availability, sanitation facilities and broader social conditions at each site. The swimming season has been set between June 15 and Sept. 15, while monitoring work began on June 1.

Güner noted that water samples from all 95 sites will be tested every 15 days in internationally accredited public health laboratories, with results published in categories ranging from “good” to “poor.” He added that public access to real-time water quality and status updates is available via yuzme.saglik.gov.tr, where closures and advisories are also listed.

The official list includes Florya Güneş Beach and Küçükçekmece Menekşe Beach and Kilyos on the European side and various sections of Caddebostan Beach, Suadiye Beach and Riva on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Among the designated sites, several of the Princes’ Islands stand out, including Büyükada Nakibey Beach, Heybeliada Sadıkbey Beach, Burgazada’s waterfront swimming areas, and Kınalıada’s designated club-front swimming points.

Istanbul currently has three Blue Flag beaches, located in Arnavutköy and Silivri.

Officials emphasized that swimming is strictly prohibited in non-designated areas due to risks related to currents, safety gaps and water quality fluctuations, warning that closures may be imposed immediately if tests indicate health risks.

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