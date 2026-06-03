Veteran anchor Reha Muhtar dies at 66

Veteran anchor Reha Muhtar dies at 66

MUĞLA
Veteran anchor Reha Muhtar dies at 66

 

Turkish television presenter and journalist Reha Muhtar, one of the most recognizable faces in the country’s broadcast media landscape during the 1990s and 2000s, has died at the age of 66 while receiving treatment at a hospital in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum.

Muhtar had been admitted to the hospital several days ago after falling ill at his home in Bodrum, in Muğla province. Reports said he had been diagnosed with heart failure and was being treated in the intensive care unit. He died on June 3 despite ongoing medical care.

The veteran broadcaster had faced serious health challenges in recent years. In August 2024, he suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall at his home and was placed on life support. Following a lengthy period of intensive care treatment, he was later discharged from the hospital.

Born in Istanbul on July 21, 1959, Muhtar studied at TED Ankara College before graduating from the School of Press and Broadcasting at Ankara University’s Faculty of Political Sciences. Over a career spanning several decades, he became one of Türkiye’s most influential television news anchors and talk-show hosts, known for his distinctive presentation style and prominent role in shaping the country’s television journalism sector.

Beyond his broadcasting career, Muhtar remained a widely recognized public figure in Türkiye. He is survived by his twin children, Mina and Poyraz, born in 2009 from his relationship with actress Deniz Uğur.

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