Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt

ANKARA

Marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt, Türkiye has returned 152 historical artifacts belonging to Egypt.

During a search of a foreigner’s house in Türkiye, authorities seized numerous cultural assets. Following an examination by experts from the Fethiye Museum, it was determined that while some of these artifacts originated from Anatolia, others belonged to different countries. Legal proceedings were initiated against the suspect for acquiring cultural assets in violation of Türkiye’s Law No. 2863 on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets, and the artifacts were placed under the custody of the Fethiye Museum Directorate.

After the completion of the legal process, the Culture and Tourism Ministry contacted Egyptian authorities, informing them that the artifacts were ready for repatriation. Among the 152 artifacts identified as having Egyptian origins were figurines, seals, necklace fragments and bronze, glass and stone amulets, dating from 4000 B.C. to the 1st century.

As part of the process, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Sherif Fathy paid an official visit to Türkiye. A ceremony was held on Feb. 4 at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, attended by Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Minister Sherif Fathy. During the event, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation to strengthen tourism collaboration on the occasion of the centennial of their diplomatic ties.

Ersoy noted that cultural assets are an integral part of the identity of the people living in their places of origin and underscored Türkiye’s commitment to bilateral cooperation in the fight against cultural heritage smuggling.

Following the ceremony, Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı hosted Fathy at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, where he was provided information about Türkiye’s cultural heritage.

Expressing his gratitude to the Turkish government, Fathy stated: "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Turkish state and government. They have taken a truly valuable stand. Like Türkiye, we have also suffered from the loss of our historical artifacts abroad, which has deeply saddened us. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. We will do our best to locate and return Türkiye’s artifacts in our possession. This will pave the way for new cooperation between our two countries. The Turkish government and state have demonstrated an invaluable stance, and we will reciprocate this in the best possible way."

"We approached this process as if we were working on our own artifacts, and we have successfully completed it. This is a significant step in strengthening the special relationship between our countries. Today, Türkiye is recognized globally as a model country in the pursuit of artifacts that have been smuggled out of Anatolia," Yazgı added.