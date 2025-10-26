Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

ANKARA
Turkish authorities have captured 10 fugitives wanted on red and national notices and brought them back to the country from five nations, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Oct. 26.

Nine of the suspects were the subjects of Interpol red notices and one was wanted nationally. Three were transferred from Germany, three from Georgia, two from Russia, one from Belgium and one from Bulgaria.

Individuals detained in Germany were wanted on charges including fraud and intentional homicide, Yerlikaya elaborated. Suspects brought from Georgia were sought for robbery, forming a crime group, bid rigging and deprivation of liberty.

From Russia, authorities secured the transfer of a member of the "Demirözler" criminal group and another person wanted for fraud. Suspects arrested in Belgium and Bulgaria were both wanted for intentional homicide.

He said the operations involved coordination between Turkish police units, Europol, Interpol, the Justice Ministry and domestic intelligence and police departments on organized crime, narcotics, public order and cybercrime.

 

﻿