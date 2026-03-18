Türkiye remains top Russian tourist destination amid regional conflict

Türkiye remains top Russian tourist destination amid regional conflict

MOSCOW
Türkiye remains top Russian tourist destination amid regional conflict

Türkiye has emerged as the undisputed top vacation spot for Russian tourists heading into the 2026 summer season amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, according to the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR).

Some 6.7 million Russians visited Türkiye in 2024, while visits rose to 6.9 million in 2025, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Russian tourism experts attribute Türkiye’s sustained success to its extensive flight network, all-inclusive resorts, and hospitality infrastructure specifically tailored to the Russian market.

Mayal Lomidze, president of ATOR, said there is a gap in demand between Türkiye and rival destinations such as Egypt or the Gulf, but ongoing instability caused by the joint U.S. and Israeli war on Iran and the broader Middle East is diverting both leisure and business travel away from hubs like Dubai and the United Arab Emirates directly to Türkiye.

Cemil Hakan Kılıç, director of the Istanbul Convention and Visitors Bureau, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the current geopolitical shift is benefiting the Turkish meetings and conventions sector.

“Russia is a country with a bright future due to its young population and natural resources, and just as we experienced a tourism boom post-COVID-19 pandemic, similar developments will occur in the conference sector,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Moscow International Tourism and Travel event, Kılıç said Istanbul’s position as a global transit hub, supported by Turkish Airlines’ flight network, benefits from ongoing regional shifts amid missile threats in places like Dubai following Tehran’s retaliation against joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes.

Kılıç said the coastal cities such as Antalya and metropolitan hubs like Istanbul traditionally dominate Russian travel itineraries, while regional officials are working to diversify travel patterns.

Mustafa Ateş, mayor of Ortahisar in Nevşehir province in central Türkiye, has been promoting Cappadocia to Moscow residents to highlight its cultural and historical tourism potential.

Ateş said the Turkish tourism sector is inherently resilient and can recover from temporary shocks even amid global travel disruptions caused by pandemics and regional conflicts.

He added that Türkiye can capitalize on the shifting supply and demand balance by offering competitive pricing and a safer environment than its Arab neighbors.

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