Türkiye remains top destination for EBRD investments in 2024

ISTANBUL
Türkiye remained the biggest investment destination for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) last year, according to Odile Renaud-Basso, its president.

Türkiye was followed by Ukraine, Egypt, Poland and Uzbekistan, she said.

The EBRD is among Türkiye’s key investors, with more than 20 billion euros committed through over 460 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of it in the private sector.

In a statement, the EBRD said it delivered a record 16.6 billion euros in investments across its economies in 2024, a 26 percent increase over the previous year.

Total mobilization, the overall amount of investment the bank unlocked from all sources in 2024, amounted to 26.7 billion euros.

The EBRD said it financed a record 584 projects overall, with 76 percent of investments going to the private sector, corresponding to a record volume of 12.5 billion euros.

Green economy financing amounted to 58 percent of the bank’s total investment volume in 2024, at a record of more than 9.7 billion euros, while the share of gender-tagged projects was 47 percent.

The lender’s portfolio reached 61.9 billion euros, surpassing the milestone of 60 billion euros, while operating assets reached 42.1 billion euros, exceeding 40 billion euros for the first time.

“Last year highlighted strong momentum in our green and gender financing, in parallel with steadfast support for Ukraine and its real economy. And we will continue to deliver for our clients, both individually and by working together with our partners as part of a wider system," Renaud-Basso said.

