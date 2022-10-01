Türkiye rejects Russian annexation of Ukraine provinces

ANKARA

Türkiye on Oct. 1 said Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian provinces was a "grave violation" of international law and called for negotiations to end the conflict.

A foreign ministry statement said Ankara had not recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and held the same stance after Russia on Friday declared Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of its territory after referendums that were slammed globally as a sham vote.

"Türkiye did not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in an illegitimate referendum in 2014 and has emphasised its strong support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every occasion," the ministry said.

It added it rejected the latest annexation "which constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law".

"We reiterate our support to the resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations," the statement added.

NATO member Türkiye has tried to stay neutral throughout the seven-month conflict.





