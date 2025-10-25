Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary

ANKARA
Türkiye called on Friday for comprehensive reforms to enhance the United Nations' effectiveness and transparency as the organization commemorates its 80th anniversary.

Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Türkiye's diplomat at the U.N., Kemal Onur Ekren, reaffirmed Ankara's dedication to multilateralism and the U.N. Charter's principles, highlighting the need for the body to evolve in response to current global challenges.

"As we mark 80 years of this indispensable organization, we have the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and principles of the U.N. while taking stock of the long-term vision that will define its future," Ekren stated.

He emphasized Türkiye's unwavering support as a founding member, describing the U.N. as a vital platform for diplomacy, cooperation and a source of hope for marginalized voices.

Ekren stressed the importance of rendering the U.N. more agile, transparent and adaptable to the international community's changing demands.

He voiced Türkiye's support for reform efforts, including the UN80 initiative, designed to boost the organization's efficiency.

Renewing calls for Security Council overhaul, Ekren argued that its existing setup and recurring deadlocks erode the U.N.'s legitimacy.

"Türkiye would like to see a more democratic, representative, transparent, effective and accountable Security Council," he said, advocating for a strengthened U.N. equipped to safeguard international peace and security.

"As we look to the future, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to a United Nations that is better equipped to respond to the ever-changing and increasing challenges of our time," Ekren added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has consistently advocated for U.N. reforms, popularized by his phrase "The world is bigger than five," critiquing the dominance of the Security Council's five permanent veto-holding members: the U.S., U.K., France, Russia and China.

The council has long faced criticism for the outsized influence of these powers.

Erdoğan urges reform

Erdoğan himself  on Friday marked United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the U.N.’s founding, calling for reforms to make the organization more effective and responsive to global challenges.

In a statement, Erdoğan congratulated the U.N. on its anniversary, saying the organization, which was created after two world wars to promote peace and cooperation, has faced and overcome major tests over the past eight decades.

“As the world confronts wars, humanitarian crises, hunger, poverty, Islamophobia, terrorism, and climate change, the U.N.’s historic responsibilities continue to grow,” Erdoğan said. “Fulfilling these duties requires a stronger commitment to its founding principles.”

He said reforming the U.N. Security Council is “critical” to ensuring it reflects “the rightful expectations of all humanity.”

The president criticized the council’s handling of the war in Gaza, saying it failed to act while tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed and Gaza was left in ruins.

Erdoğan voiced support for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s UN80 Initiative, which seeks to strengthen the organization for the future.

The president also said Türkiye aims to make Istanbul a U.N. hub, citing its global accessibility, skilled workforce, and position linking continents and civilizations.

“Türkiye will continue working for peace, stability, and security, first in our region and then around the world,” Erdoğan said, adding that he hopes the U.N. can once again become “a source of hope for humanity.”

Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia
