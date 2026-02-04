15 killed in collision between Greek Coast Guard vessel, migrant boat

15 killed in collision between Greek Coast Guard vessel, migrant boat

ATHENS
15 killed in collision between Greek Coast Guard vessel, migrant boat

A Greek Coast Guard vessel and a boat carrying migrants have collided in the Aegean Sea, killing 15 people, authorities said Feb. 4, updating the previous toll.

The incident occurred on Feb. 3 off the island of Chios, near Türkiye.

"The pilot of a high-speed boat without navigation lights and carrying foreign passengers failed to comply with the Coast Guard's visual and audible signals," according to a Coast Guard statement.

"Instead, the pilot turned around, and the boat then collided with the starboard side of the Coast Guard patrol boat," the statement said, adding that "the force of the impact caused the boat to capsize and sink".

Fourteen bodies were retrieved from the sea, including three women. Another woman who was plucked out alive later died of her injuries, the coastguard said.

Among those rescued were 11 children who have been taken to hospital, along with two injured coastguards.

Rescuers in five boats and a helicopter were scouring the sea early Wednesday for any other survivors or victims. Authorities said the total number of people aboard the migrant boat was unknown.

Large numbers of migrants seek to cross the Mediterranean each year to reach Europe.

The U.N. refugee agency said in November that more than 1,700 people died or went missing in 2025 on migration routes to Europe in the Mediterranean and in the Atlantic off the coast of west Africa.

The International Organization for Migration says about 33,000 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean since 2014.

Greece,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'
Brother of Israels Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case
Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks

Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks
French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine

French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine
Japans first woman PM tipped for election win

Japan's first woman PM tipped for election win
NATO urges restraint as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

NATO urges 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires
Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre

Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿