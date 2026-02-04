Baku, Yerevan to expand trade, economic cooperation

Baku, Yerevan to expand trade, economic cooperation

ABU DHABI
Baku, Yerevan to expand trade, economic cooperation

Baku and Yerevan on Feb. 4 agreed to further explore opportunities to expand the bilateral trade and economic cooperation amid talks between Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi.

A statement by Azerbaijan’s presidency following expanded talks between Aliyev and Pashinyan in the United Arab Emirates capital said that the two sides welcomed the progress achieved in implementing the outcomes of their summit in Washington in August last year, which were witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They noted the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in advancing the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process on a bilateral basis, the statement noted, saying the two sides acknowledged that both societies are witnessing “real benefits of peace on the ground.”

“They expressed satisfaction with the start of bilateral trade and ongoing export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the transit of grain and other goods from third countries to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan,” it added.

“The sides agreed to further explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” it also said, noting that they also welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and agreed on the need to broaden confidence-building measures.

It also said that Aliyev and Pashinyan discussed the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project and other connectivity projects.

Pashinyan and Aliyev "reaffirmed their readiness to continue working toward the further strengthening of peace and stability between their countries and agreed to maintain contacts in support of the bilateral normalization process,” the statement added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'
Brother of Israels Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case
Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks

Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks
French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine

French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine
Japans first woman PM tipped for election win

Japan's first woman PM tipped for election win
NATO urges restraint as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

NATO urges 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires
Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre

Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿