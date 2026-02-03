Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye welcomes any step that helps peace and stability in Syria and that protects its territorial and political unity, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"For us, any step that contributes to peace and stability in Syria and that guarantees Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity is reasonable and acceptable," he said during his address to the nation.

The latest agreements have opened a new chapter for the Syrian people, said the Turkish president, warning that whoever attempts to undermine this will be crushed under it.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely want our neighbor Syria to restore domestic peace as soon as possible," Erdoğan also said.

Ankara supports peace, stability, reconciliation, and solidarity among peoples across every part of our region, he added.

"If there is fire, conflict, or war beyond our borders, Türkiye cannot feel secure," the president noted.

He also underlined the importance of solving the problem on the basis of "one army, one state, and one Syria."

"Türkiye will stand firmly against merchants of blood who fuel conflict, invest in tension, and disregard human life," he vowed.

On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Syrian Interior Ministry forces would enter the city of Hasakah under a ceasefire and expanded integration agreement signed between Damascus and the YPG terror group.

The agreement includes the integration of public institutions in Hasakah, which had been occupied by YPG, with those of the Damascus government, with current employees to be absorbed into the state payroll.

No detailed statement has yet been made regarding the exact mission of the Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah or how long they will remain in the city.

On Jan. 16, the Syrian Army launched an operation against the YPG/SDF terror group in areas west of the Euphrates River.

The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the terror group coming under the government's control.