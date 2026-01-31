US Embassy in Türkiye halts regular social media updates amid temporary gov't shutdown

ANKARA

The U.S. Embassy in Türkiye said on Saturday that its social media accounts "will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information."

The decision was made due to the funding lapse, the embassy said on its social media accounts, as the US government entered a temporary shutdown on Saturday after no funding law was enacted.

For now, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the US and at overseas US Embassies and Consulates will continue during the funding lapse, as conditions permit, it noted.

"For information on our services and operating status, visit travel.state.gov," the embassy added.