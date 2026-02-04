Iran seeks to move US talks to Oman from Istanbul: Report

TEHRAN

Iran has asked the U.S. administration to move talks aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries this week from Istanbul to Oman, while also seeking a change in the format of the meeting, a report has said.

Washington and Tehran agreed to hold talks after U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, prompting Tehran to warn that it would retaliate by striking U.S. vessels and bases.

The United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities last summer and has since redeployed a naval battlegroup to the region following Tehran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

While there has been no official announcement on the venue of the talks, the U.S. news site Axios previously reported that the meeting would take place in Istanbul, where U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi were expected to meet.

However, Tehran has requested that the talks be relocated to Oman, the outlet said in a fresh report on Feb. 3.

According to the report, Iran objected to the proposed Istanbul format, which envisaged the participation of regional countries as observers, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Tehran wants the Feb. 6 meeting to be held exclusively between Iranian and U.S. representatives, in line with last year’s talks hosted by Oman.

Iranian officials are concerned that the inclusion of other regional actors could broaden the agenda beyond the nuclear issue.

The same sources noted that Tehran is seeking to confine the negotiations strictly to nuclear matters and avoid discussions on topics such as Iran’s missile program and its regional proxy groups, which are seen as priorities by other countries.

The development came as a U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier in the Middle East on Feb. 3, as renewed tensions on the high seas overshadowed plans for nuclear talks.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Witkoff is still expected "to have conversations with the Iranians late this week," despite the incident.

The downing of the drone was the second clash between the foes in Middle Eastern waters on the same day, after Iranian forces attempted to detain a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.