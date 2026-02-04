Traditional Equestrian Javelin draws growing interest in eastern Türkiye

KARS
With deep historical roots extending from the vast steppes of Central Asia to the heart of Anatolia, Equestrian Javelin or jereed — known as “Atlı Cirit" in Turkish — is enjoying a lively revival and has become a major draw for winter tourism across the snow-swept landscapes of the eastern province of Kars.

Passed down through centuries, jereed is still enthusiastically practiced in the Selim district, especially after heavy snowfall turns the surroundings into an impressive natural arena.

In the early morning hours, horse riders groom and saddle their horses before gathering at the sports center, where games unfold across snow-covered grounds.

While the sport was historically used as training for warfare, it is now practiced with a strong emphasis on sportsmanship and fair play.

Participants of different ages take part in the matches both to relieve stress and to pass on this ancestral sport to future generations.

During the winter season, Kars welcomes large numbers of domestic and international visitors, many of whom arrive on the popular Touristic Eastern Express train.

Tourists show a strong interest in watching the matches played on snow, making the sport an important part of Kars’ tourism appeal.

Selçuk Başkaya, who leads an equestrian sports club, highlighted that the captivating display of jereed against a snowy backdrop leaves a deep impression on visitors and is fueling growing enthusiasm for the sport.

Visitors also shared strong admiration, saying they felt privileged to see such a genuine piece of Turkish heritage in action.

Umur Barış Uçanok, a visitor from Istanbul, described witnessing the culture in person as a truly unforgettable experience and expressed gratitude that the traditional sport continues to thrive today.

 

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
