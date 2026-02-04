Historic office set to become interactive Mount Ağrı museum

AĞRI

Authorities have officially launched a project to transform a historic government office into an interactive mountaineering museum dedicated to Mount Ağrı near the eastern city of Ağrı’s Doğubayazıt, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between regional and provincial institutions.

Planned as Türkiye’s first interactive museum focused exclusively on mountaineering, the facility will highlight Mount Ağrı, the country’s highest peak at 5,137 meters.

It will present the mountain’s mountaineering history, major climbing routes and the region’s natural and cultural heritage through interactive and experience-based displays.

Exhibition plans include scale models of Mount Ağrı, themed rooms offering simulated camping experiences, virtual reality applications, documentary and storytelling rooms and hologram presentations. Part of the building will also operate as a cafe.

Officials aim for the project to strengthen Doğubayazıt’s tourism appeal, safeguard Mount Ağrı’s mountaineering legacy and support the broader international promotion of the region.