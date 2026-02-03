Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

ANKARA

Turkish defense company Baykar has announced that its unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Kızılelma is expected to enter operational service later this year.

"In 2026, we will continue to advance rapidly toward high-speed production and AI-powered swarm technology across all our platforms. We expect Kızılelma to join the inventory and commence operations soon,” Baykar’s chair and chief technology officer Selçuk Bayraktar said, stressing that production will be Baykar’s key focus throughout the year.

Bayraktar highlighted Baykar’s strong export performance, noting that the company achieved $2.2 billion in exports last year, maintaining its position as the world’s leading exporter of armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

He stated that approximately 90 percent of Baykar’s 2025 revenue came from exports, marking the third consecutive year the company has held the title of the world’s largest UCAV manufacturer.

Emphasizing the broader significance of this success, Bayraktar said it reflects the capabilities of Turkish engineering and the country’s defense industry, as well as the impact of the younger generation shaped by Teknofest, the country’s major technology festival.

Looking ahead, Bayraktar said Baykar will continue its rapid development pace in 2026, with a strong emphasis on scaling production and integrating advanced artificial intelligence into its platforms.

He expressed confidence that Baykar will continue to achieve globally impactful results in the coming period.