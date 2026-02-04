Şimşek cites ‘growing confidence’ as FDI rises

ANKARA

Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country accelerated in 2025, pointing to a 28 percent annual rise to $12.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

In a post on social media platform X, Şimşek said the increase shows “growing confidence” in the government’s economic program.

The minister’s remarks came as Ankara highlights renewed interest from overseas investors, following data previously released by the International Investors Association (YASED) for January–November 2025.

Şimşek also referred to a $2 billion renewable energy investment agreement signed between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, describing the inflow as a boost that would speed up the green transition, strengthen energy security and structurally reduce reliance on energy imports.

He said the economic program is in its final stage, with the government aiming to deliver lasting price stability while laying the groundwork for sustainable high growth.