Şimşek cites ‘growing confidence’ as FDI rises

Şimşek cites ‘growing confidence’ as FDI rises

ANKARA
Şimşek cites ‘growing confidence’ as FDI rises

Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country accelerated in 2025, pointing to a 28 percent annual rise to $12.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

In a post on social media platform X, Şimşek said the increase shows “growing confidence” in the government’s economic program.

The minister’s remarks came as Ankara highlights renewed interest from overseas investors, following data previously released by the International Investors Association (YASED) for January–November 2025.

Şimşek also referred to a $2 billion renewable energy investment agreement signed between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, describing the inflow as a boost that would speed up the green transition, strengthen energy security and structurally reduce reliance on energy imports.

He said the economic program is in its final stage, with the government aiming to deliver lasting price stability while laying the groundwork for sustainable high growth.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election
Taiwans TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant

Taiwan's TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant
Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls

Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls
Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct

Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct
Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices

Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices
Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue
Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher

Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿