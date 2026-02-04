Türkiye speeds up urban redevelopment ahead of Feb 6 anniversary

Türkiye speeds up urban redevelopment ahead of Feb 6 anniversary

ISTANBUL
Türkiye speeds up urban redevelopment ahead of Feb 6 anniversary

Marking the approaching anniversary of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, Türkiye has implemented a key new regulation that significantly revises its urban transformation policies, aiming to expedite the renewal of seismically risky buildings and strengthen urban areas against upcoming disasters.

Under the new regulation introduced by the Urban Transformation Presidency, the decision-making process can now be initiated by just one property owner.

If a simple majority of ownership shares agrees on demolition or redevelopment, that decision becomes binding.

Owners who oppose the decision but fail to act within the specified time frame may see their ownership shares sold through a state-managed process, either to other owners or, if no buyer is found, to public institutions.

Once a risky building is demolished and the land becomes a vacant plot, public authorities will have priority rights to purchase the land.

If dissenting owners do not review or accept redevelopment offers within 15 days of notification, their shares can be auctioned at no less than market value.

Urban transformation is the legal and administrative procedure that involves demolishing unsafe or outdated buildings—particularly those vulnerable to earthquakes—and reconstructing them in compliance with current seismic safety standards.

The policy has been a cornerstone of Türkiye’s disaster risk reduction strategy for over a decade, but its urgency increased dramatically after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The twin tremors struck Türkiye’s 11 southern provinces, beginning with a 7.7 magnitude tremor in the early hours and followed by a second 7.6 magnitude earthquake later the same day.

More than 53,700 people lost their lives, while over 13.5 million were impacted.

Beyond the immense human toll, the earthquakes shattered entire neighborhoods and infrastructure, with debris removal alone taking months.

In the aftermath, rebuilding became not only a recovery effort but also a test case for how Türkiye might prevent similar losses in the future.

Urban transformation has since been framed as a matter of public safety rather than a purely property-based process.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said officials are working day and night to revive the earthquake zone as soon as possible.

Recalling the post-earthquake reconstruction effort, Kurum said Türkiye had completed 455,000 housing units across the disaster zone in a remarkably short time, describing it as an unprecedented global achievement.

He emphasized that the experience gained in the earthquake region should now be applied nationwide, particularly in Istanbul, which faces high seismic risk.

“Urban transformation is not just a technical planning issue,” Kurum said, stressing that it must also address social inclusion, economic accessibility and disaster preparedness.

Building on this vision, the minister called on municipalities to work more closely with the central government to accelerate transformation projects.

 

Kahramanmaraş ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿