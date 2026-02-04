Erdoğan: Türkiye to work with Saudi Arabia on Syria rebuilding

RIYADH

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 3 that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s stability and work with Saudi Arabia on reconstruction efforts, during talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

The two leaders discussed regional and global developments as well as bilateral relations, energy and defense cooperation, according to a readout from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. Erdoğan said Ankara was determined to elevate relations with Saudi Arabia “to a higher level” through steps across multiple fields.

On Syria, the two countries praised efforts by the Syrian government to preserve security, stability and territorial integrity, and welcomed international initiatives to support Damascus and lift sanctions. They voiced support for the ceasefire and integration agreement announced Jan. 30 and reaffirmed backing for Syria’s fight against terrorist groups.

The joint statement condemned repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, calling them violations of international law that threaten regional stability, and reiterated calls for Israel’s immediate withdrawal from occupied Syrian lands.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye continues to work for the reconstruction of Gaza and urged intensified international efforts to end the humanitarian crisis there. The leaders exchanged views on the latest situation in Yemen and developments in East Africa.

In a joint statement, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia pledged to further strengthen economic, trade and investment ties, praising the current level of cooperation and agreeing to focus on sectors of mutual priority. They said both countries would seek to benefit from investment opportunities under Saudi Vision 2030 and Ankara's “Century of Türkiye” vision.

The statement highlighted the importance of expanding non-oil trade, increasing reciprocal visits by public and private sector representatives and organizing trade events through the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Council. Both sides also underscored the need to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Turning to Gaza, both sides expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation, ongoing Israeli attacks and obstacles to aid delivery. They urged intensified relief efforts, the full opening of crossings and international pressure on Israel to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law.

They also reaffirmed support for ending the occupation, consolidating the ceasefire and enabling Palestinian authorities to resume responsibilities in Gaza, reiterating calls for an independent state within the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Erdoğan departed Riyadh on Feb. 4 for Cairo, where he was set to co-chair the second meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Türkiye and Egypt with his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Talks were expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional issues, particularly Palestine. Erdoğan was also scheduled to attend a business forum during the visit.