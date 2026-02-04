Erdoğan: Türkiye to work with Saudi Arabia on Syria rebuilding

Erdoğan: Türkiye to work with Saudi Arabia on Syria rebuilding

RIYADH
Erdoğan: Türkiye to work with Saudi Arabia on Syria rebuilding

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 3 that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s stability and work with Saudi Arabia on reconstruction efforts, during talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

The two leaders discussed regional and global developments as well as bilateral relations, energy and defense cooperation, according to a readout from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. Erdoğan said Ankara was determined to elevate relations with Saudi Arabia “to a higher level” through steps across multiple fields.

On Syria, the two countries praised efforts by the Syrian government to preserve security, stability and territorial integrity, and welcomed international initiatives to support Damascus and lift sanctions. They voiced support for the ceasefire and integration agreement announced Jan. 30 and reaffirmed backing for Syria’s fight against terrorist groups.

The joint statement condemned repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, calling them violations of international law that threaten regional stability, and reiterated calls for Israel’s immediate withdrawal from occupied Syrian lands.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye continues to work for the reconstruction of Gaza and urged intensified international efforts to end the humanitarian crisis there. The leaders exchanged views on the latest situation in Yemen and developments in East Africa.

In a joint statement, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia pledged to further strengthen economic, trade and investment ties, praising the current level of cooperation and agreeing to focus on sectors of mutual priority. They said both countries would seek to benefit from investment opportunities under Saudi Vision 2030 and Ankara's “Century of Türkiye” vision.

The statement highlighted the importance of expanding non-oil trade, increasing reciprocal visits by public and private sector representatives and organizing trade events through the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Council. Both sides also underscored the need to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Turning to Gaza, both sides expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation, ongoing Israeli attacks and obstacles to aid delivery. They urged intensified relief efforts, the full opening of crossings and international pressure on Israel to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law.

They also reaffirmed support for ending the occupation, consolidating the ceasefire and enabling Palestinian authorities to resume responsibilities in Gaza, reiterating calls for an independent state within the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Erdoğan departed Riyadh on Feb. 4 for Cairo, where he was set to co-chair the second meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Türkiye and Egypt with his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Talks were expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional issues, particularly Palestine. Erdoğan was also scheduled to attend a business forum during the visit.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany urges China to join arms control efforts

Germany urges China to join arms control efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany urges China to join arms control efforts

    Germany urges China to join arms control efforts

  2. Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

    Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

  3. Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher

    Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher

  4. January CPI indicates caution on rate cuts: JP Morgan

    January CPI indicates caution on rate cuts: JP Morgan

  5. Bezos-led Washington Post announces 'painful' job cuts

    Bezos-led Washington Post announces 'painful' job cuts
Recommended
Athens targets Turkish property boom in border zones

Athens targets Turkish property boom in border zones
Iran reviews nuclear options ahead of Istanbul talk with US

Iran reviews nuclear options ahead of Istanbul talk with US
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdoğan
Türkiye criticizes UN renewal of Cyprus peacekeeping mandate

Türkiye criticizes UN renewal of Cyprus peacekeeping mandate
US Embassy in Türkiye halts regular social media updates amid temporary govt shutdown

US Embassy in Türkiye halts regular social media updates amid temporary gov't shutdown
Türkiye’s Somalia footprint grows amid Horn of Africa tensions

Türkiye’s Somalia footprint grows amid Horn of Africa tensions
WORLD Germany urges China to join arms control efforts

Germany urges China to join arms control efforts

Germany's foreign minister urged China on Thursday to show "restraint" in weapons development after the expiry of the last U.S.-Russian nuclear treaty.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

The Treasury has raised a total of 2 billion euros through an 8-year euro-denominated bond issuance, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿