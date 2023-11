Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

ANKARA

Türkiye said on Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to Israel's refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign ministry said Şakir Özkan Torunlar was being recalled "in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel's refusal (to accept) a ceasefire."