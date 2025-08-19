Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone on Tuesday with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, telling him that Türkiye is ready to support efforts for a fair and lasting peace, diplomatic sources said.

The ministers discussed the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, as well as a Washington gathering that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, the sources said.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The talks also covered the situation in Gaza, with Fidan stressing the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and for urgent, uninterrupted humanitarian aid deliveries.

On Syria, the ministers reviewed recent developments and underlined the importance of the country’s stability, unity and territorial integrity.