Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries by population size

ANKARA

Türkiye, with a population of more than 85.2 million, has ranked 18th among 194 countries in terms of population size last year, which constitutes 1.1 percent of the world’s total population, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.

According to TÜİK’s World Population Day data released on July 6, the world population reached 8 billion in 2022, as China preserved its place at the top with more than 1.4 billion people.

TÜİK stated that India and the United States followed China, respectively. These three countries formed nearly 40 percent of the world’s population.

Citing the United Nations’ estimates, TÜİK noted that the proportion of Türkiye’s child population was higher than that of all of the 27 European Union member countries in 2022.

Some 26.5 percent of the Turkish population was made up of children last year.

On the other hand, the EU member countries with the highest proportion of child population were Ireland, Sweden and France, respectively.

Considering the other nations, Central African Republic was the country that has highest proportion of child population, with nearly 56 percent.

It was also seen that the proportion of Türkiye’s child population with 26.5 percent was lower than that of the world child population average.

In terms of youth population, Türkiye’s figure, with 15.2 percent, was just below the 15.5 percent world’s average. On the other hand, Türkiye’s youth population rate was higher than that the of EU states.

With 23.6 percent of youth population, Syria was the country with the highest proportion.

The world average proportion of elderly population was 9.8 percent in 2022, while in Türkiye this figure was determined to be 9.9 percent, with a slight difference.

Unlike the comparisons of child and youth population between Türkiye and EU, the elderly population rate in Türkiye was lower than that of EU countries.

The countries that had the highest figures in the Europe were Italy, Finland and Portugal, respectively.

According to the statistics regarding total fertility rate, Türkiye ranked 10th among European countries, with 1.62 children, that was below the world total fertility rate, which is 2.31 children.

It was also seen that life expectancy at birth, which was 75.0 years for males in Türkiye was higher than the world average. The average life span for women in Türkiye, which stood at 80.5 years, also exceeded the global average.

When the life expectancy at birth of the countries was analyzed in 2022, the country with the highest life expectancy at birth for males was Monaco with 85.1 years.

Among the EU countries, Italy placed the first place in term of this analysis, as Spain held this place for females’ figure.

The date of July 11, 1987, when the world's population reached 5 billion, was accepted as "World Population Day" by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 1989. On this special day, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) carries out activities to raise awareness on population and development by drawing attention to important population issues every year.