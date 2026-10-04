Türkiye ranks 17th in global robot market

Anadolu Agency - ISTANBUL

The total stock of active industrial robots operating in Turkish factories rose 7 percent to 30,990.

Türkiye ranked 17th globally in the robot market last year as installations dropped 9 percent to 3,194 units, falling short of the record 4,429 units set in 2023, according to a report from the International Federation of Robotics.

Türkiye’s operational stock rose 7 percent to a record 30,990 units, ranking 15th worldwide in robot fleet size.

The country’s metal industry remained the largest buyer of automation technologies, as installations rose 8 percent to 990 units, accounting for 31 percent of the market, with 6,774 robots in active service.

The Turkish automotive sector’s robot inventory climbed 3 percent to 889 units, representing 28 percent of new installations and maintaining 11,017 active units.

Demand weakened in other sectors, with annual robot installations in the electrical and electronics sector, including home appliances and electrical machinery, falling 37 percent to 136 units, while adoption in the food products, beverages and tobacco products segment saw annual robot installations plunge 40 percent to 144 units.

Some 59 percent of all new robots were deployed for handling operations and machine tending, while 16 percent were installed for welding and soldering, the report showed.

The report added that robot density remains relatively low in Türkiye, at 52 units per 10,000 workers in manufacturing. In the automotive sector, robot density reached 374 units per 10,000 workers, compared with 35 units per 10,000 workers in other industries.

The global operational stock of industrial robots surpassed 5 million units last year, rising 9 percent annually, while global installations jumped 11 percent to more than 600,000 units, the report said.