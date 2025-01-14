Türkiye pushes for faster customs union reform talks with EU

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is pushing for faster negotiations on customs union reform with the European Union, citing improved relations stemming from recent high-level trade talks.

During a meeting with Thomas Hans Ossowski, head of the EU delegation to Türkiye, Bolat stressed the need to capitalize on the momentum generated by the High-Level Trade Dialogue to advance customs union reforms.

"Türkiye values the multifaceted development of its relations with the EU, our most crucial trade and economic partner," Bolat said in a social media post after the meeting.

"We believe it's time to accelerate negotiations on customs union reform, especially now that the High-Level Trade Dialogue has invigorated our relations and cooperation," he added.

Bolat emphasized Türkiye's support for an inclusive EU trade policy, highlighting the country's commitment to collaboration in green and digital transformation — areas aligning with the EU's priorities.

"We're determined to deepen and develop our trade relations with the EU," he added.

The Customs Union Agreement, signed in 1995, allows for the free movement of certain goods between Türkiye and the EU without customs duties or quotas. However, recent years have seen debates over issues such as Türkiye's exclusion from EU free trade agreements with other countries, road transport quotas on Turkish trucks and Türkiye's limited role in decision-making processes.