Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that Türkiye is pursuing diversified energy supplies, including cheaper U.S. LNG after 2027, while ramping up Black Sea gas production to meet rising demand.

In an interview on CNN Türk, Bayraktar stressed the need for supply diversification.

"Many countries apply diversification strategies. You need to diversify supply. Türkiye has been doing this since the 1990s," he said.

Bayraktar detailed his U.S. visit alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bayraktar's U.S. visit had two parts: U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York and talks in Washington.

"The U.N. speech was historic, with key developments on Palestine and bilateral meetings. It was a full New York trip," he said.

"The Washington meeting with President Donald Trump was "sincere and constructive."

"Erdoğan and Trump share a strong relationship, with energy key to their $100 billion trade goal," Bayraktar said.

"The U.S. is the world's top producer of oil, natural gas, and nuclear energy, discussions focused on energy follow-ups with Trump," he said.

"We reminded him of our oil talks and how to move forward. He said, 'Let's do whatever is needed.'"

"Trump is results-oriented and respects Erdoğan, opening doors for cooperation," Bayraktar said.

Türkiye has high natural gas demand as a clean, convenient fuel. Since 2002, it's reached all 81 provinces and been used in industry and power plants.

"We're Europe's fourth-largest consumer. We get gas via pipelines from neighbors, but diversification is key," Bayraktar stressed.

Türkiye started LNG in the 1990s, with terminals from Algeria and Nigeria. In 2016, a new strategy boosted gasification capacity fivefold to 161 million cubic meters daily.

"Today, 11 percent of our gas comes from the U.S.," Bayraktar informed.

From 2024, a new wave of U.S. LNG will double exports, lowering prices. Deals total 143 billion cubic meters, worth $43 billion, according to Bayraktar.

"We'll benefit from abundant post-2027 gas. U.S. prices are $103 per 1,000 cubic meters versus $413 in Japan."

"We must secure supplies as needs grow. We'll take gas from Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Iran—anywhere possible—while increasing Black Sea output," Bayraktar said.

Current production covers 4 million homes, set to double to 8 million by 2026 and quadruple by 2028 for 16 million homes.

"We'll hit 15-16 billion cubic meters annually by 2028. By 2030, Göktepe gas joins with new drills. Five ships in the Black Sea by year-end."

Regarding the Blue Stream Renewal, Bayraktar said, "BOTAŞ is negotiating. Recent deals include U.S. LNG in September and eight pacts in Milan three weeks ago. These take time—not overnight."

Some contracts link to oil prices; Europe-based ones are the priciest. Türkiye exports gas via the West Balkan Line and five terminals.

"BOTAŞ is becoming an international trader. Half of U.S. cargoes load at U.S. ports for us to ship—use in Türkiye or sell to Europe."

Dismissing claims of buying from Egypt (a net importer), Bayraktar noted a three-year deal to rent a Turkish regasification ship to Egypt seasonally.

"We've invested hugely in 23 years—20,000 km of high-pressure lines, over 200,000 km to homes."

Regarding the Akkuyu Power Plant, Bayraktar said Türkiye won't abandon it.

"Four reactors building at once. Why quit? Europe, Armenia, and Russia all have nuclear."

Türkiye targets three plants; the first power in 2026.

"We're heading to an all-electric world with AI driving demand. Nuclear renaissance—Türkiye will lead, especially in small modular reactors," Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar said Türkiye is working to boost Gabar oil with new discoveries.

"Surprise deal possible. The March pact shows results in 2026. In Diyarbakır, four fields with a U.S. firm for conventional production were discussed with Trump, who was positive. Hopeful for Diyarbakır; new searches in Gabar," he said.