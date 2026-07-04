Türkiye proposes university amnesty, tighter higher education rules

ANKARA

A new bill recently submitted to parliament proposes comprehensive reforms to enhance oversight of Türkiye’s higher education system, alongside a provision enabling thousands of former students to resume their degree programs.

The proposal, submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party, aims to reinstate students who were previously expelled or dropped out, provided they did not take advantage of academic amnesties introduced before 2022.

Eligible applicants would have four months after the law enters into force to apply, while those completing compulsory military service would have an additional two months. Individuals convicted of terrorism, intentional homicide, sexual offenses, drug production or trafficking, or whose enrollment was canceled due to forged documents would be excluded.

The proposal also allows students who completed theoretical coursework but were unable to finish internships or other mandatory practical training to earn their degrees.

The bill introduces harsher penalties for academic fraud. Faculty members found preparing theses or other academic work on behalf of others would face dismissal, while those obtaining degrees through ghostwritten work could lose their academic titles.

Unauthorized institutions operating foreign university programs in Türkiye could face prison terms of two to four years.

The legislation would further authorize state universities to establish campuses abroad by presidential decree, require security background checks for newly appointed academics, extend contract employment for retired professors until age 75 and create a legal framework for sanctions, including closure, against foundation universities that fail to meet academic standards.