Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

SAKARYA
Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

Sakarya is hosting the ninth stop of this year’s Türkiye Culture Route Festival, bringing nine days of concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, workshops and family-friendly activities to the city until July 12.


The concert lineup at Millet Bahçesi will feature Haluk Levent on July 4, Ferhat Göçer on July 5, Demet Akalın on July 6, Sefo on July 7, Ebru Yaşar on July 8, Resul Dindar on July 9, Bayhan on July 10,


Oğuzhan Koç on July 11 and Kıraç on July 12.


Several exhibitions will open on the first day of the festival at the Serdivan Municipality Kubbealtı Exhibition Hall, Office Art Center. and the Adapazarı Culture Center.


Traditional arts demonstrations featuring illumination, tile art, marbling and calligraphy will be held throughout the festival, alongside workshops on quilting, wood carving, leatherworking, porcelain decoration, tablet weaving and kilim weaving for adults and children.


Sakarya’s culinary heritage will be another major attraction, with local specialties such as its geographically indicated dishes and other regional delicacies served throughout the festival.


Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Süleyman Acar said that 46 officially designated “Flavor Stops” in the city would introduce visitors to Sakarya’s traditional cuisine while helping preserve recipes that are at risk of disappearing.


Acar also highlighted the July 4 Photo Marathon, organized in cooperation with the Photography Organizations Association, as one of the festival’s standout events, inviting participants to explore the city while competing in a timed photography challenge.

Culture Road Festival, opens,

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